Nelly Furtado Celebrates ‘Whoa, Nelly”s 20th Anniversary With Special Expanded Edition

Nelly Furtado is celebrating her iconic debut album, Whoa, Nelly, in a big way.

To honour the record’s 20th anniversary, the Canadian singer, 41, will release a special expanded edition of the album.

After wiping her Instagram clean, Furtado shared a throwback video of herself promoting the album 20-years ago as her announcement for the new album.

“WOW!!! Twenty years! How did this happen?” she captioned the clip. “So excited! Thanks for all the love over the years. Feeling so grateful, and looking forward to making more pop music in the future. Thanks! Gracias! Obrigada! And Much Love.”

She added, “P.S. hope I‘ve grown up a bit since I filmed this clip twenty years ago, but 🤷🏻‍♀️.”

Whoa, Nelly went on to win Best Pop Vocal Album at the 2002 Grammy Awards. It also took home two Juno Awards.

The expanded edition of Whoa, Nelly drops Oct. 23.