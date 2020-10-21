Dolly Parton Teams Up With Monica, Rita Wilson, Jordin Sparks & More For ‘PINK’, A New Single To Benefit Breast Cancer Research

Dolly Parton is joined by some famous friends for a new charity single to raise money for breast cancer research organization Susan G. Komen for the Cure.

The country music icon has joined forces with Monica, Jordin Sparks, Rita Wilson and Sara Evans for For “PINK”, a new single released in the midst of Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October.

The new song was produced and co-written by Victoria Shaw, the singer/songwriter/producer behind such hits as Garth Brooks’ “The River,” Ricky Martin and Christina Aguilera’s “Nobody Wants to be Lonely” and others.

“This is such a beautiful song of hope,” said Parton. “I’m honoured to join with these powerful women to help support Susan G. Komen’s life-saving work.”

“Breast cancer is a leading cause of death among African American women! My goal is to change that,” added Monica. “My life and loved ones have been directly impacted by this disease and I want us all to live in a world without breast cancer. Let’s make pink just another colour.”

“As a younger woman, I know that breast cancer can still be a possibility,” said Jordin Sparks. “Through all of us working together, we can change the future so that younger generations never have to face breast cancer. This song paints a vision of when that day comes.”

“The song is not just for someone who is a survivor or going through breast cancer treatment, it is for anyone who loves someone who has been impacted by breast cancer,” added Rita Wilson, a breast cancer survivor herself. “That’s what I love about the song.”

“After performing at the Opry Goes Pink last year, I’m thrilled to be supporting Susan G. Komen again this year in a very big way,” said Sara Evans. “There is something magical that happens when women band together to have a positive impact on the world for our sisters and our daughters.”

The foundation’s CEO Paula Schneider, who is also a breast cancer survivor, added: “In a single moment, a person’s life changes forever — there is life before breast cancer, and life after. We are extremely honored that these powerful women have leant their time and talents to help us advance our mission and give a moment of hope to everyone impacted by breast cancer. Together, we will save lives and get closer to a world without breast cancer.”