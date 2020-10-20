Donald Trump ‘Abruptly’ Cuts Short ’60 Minutes’ Interview With Lesley Stahl After Reports Of ‘Drama’

Donald Trump “abruptly” cut short an interview with “60 Minutes” correspondent Lesley Stahl on Tuesday.

CNN is reporting that the U.S. president was being interviewed by Stahl for a special election-themed edition of the long-running newsmagazine, slated to air this Sunday.

After Trump spoke with Stahl for approximately 45 minutes, reported two CNN sources, “he abruptly ended the interview and told the network he believed they had enough material to use.”

Trump was to have appeared on-camera with Vice President Mike Pence, but refused to return for that portion of the taping.

Former Vice President Joe Biden and California Sen. Kamala Harris were also interviewed by Stahl for Sunday’s episode.

According to a tweet from Kaitlan Collins, one of the authors of CNN’s report, “Apparently there was some drama while President Trump was taping his ’60 Minutes’ interview today.”

Trump took to Twitter to share a video footage of Stahl “not wearing a mask in the White House after her interview with me,” also promising there is “Much more to come.”

Trump then followed up with two more tweets, threatening to post video of the interview in advance of “60 Minutes” airing “for the sake of accuracy in reporting.”

His goal, Trump tweeted, was “so that everybody can get a glimpse of what a FAKE and BIASED interview is all about…”

In a second tweet, he wrote that “…Everyone should compare this terrible Electoral Intrusion with the recent interviews of Sleepy Joe Biden!”

Here’s a sample of some of the Twitter reaction to Trump’s tweets about his aborted interview.

 

