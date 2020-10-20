Donald Trump ‘Abruptly’ Cuts Short ’60 Minutes’ Interview With Lesley Stahl After Reports Of ‘Drama’

Donald Trump “abruptly” cut short an interview with “60 Minutes” correspondent Lesley Stahl on Tuesday.

CNN is reporting that the U.S. president was being interviewed by Stahl for a special election-themed edition of the long-running newsmagazine, slated to air this Sunday.

After Trump spoke with Stahl for approximately 45 minutes, reported two CNN sources, “he abruptly ended the interview and told the network he believed they had enough material to use.”

Trump was to have appeared on-camera with Vice President Mike Pence, but refused to return for that portion of the taping.

Former Vice President Joe Biden and California Sen. Kamala Harris were also interviewed by Stahl for Sunday’s episode.

According to a tweet from Kaitlan Collins, one of the authors of CNN’s report, “Apparently there was some drama while President Trump was taping his ’60 Minutes’ interview today.”

Trump took to Twitter to share a video footage of Stahl “not wearing a mask in the White House after her interview with me,” also promising there is “Much more to come.”

Trump then followed up with two more tweets, threatening to post video of the interview in advance of “60 Minutes” airing “for the sake of accuracy in reporting.”

His goal, Trump tweeted, was “so that everybody can get a glimpse of what a FAKE and BIASED interview is all about…”

In a second tweet, he wrote that “…Everyone should compare this terrible Electoral Intrusion with the recent interviews of Sleepy Joe Biden!”

Here’s a sample of some of the Twitter reaction to Trump’s tweets about his aborted interview.

Translation = There was drama when Trump abruptly ended his interview with 60 Minutes Lesley Stahl after 45 mins & didn’t return for a joint interview with Pence. So, now with help of Project Veritas (known for editing videos), Trump will release HIS version of the interview. pic.twitter.com/PKiy0edi16 — Dancer (@dancer39532) October 20, 2020

What is an “electoral intrusion”? Thanks to you, I cannot wait to watch 60 Minutes now! pic.twitter.com/ZURhjQmUBU — J J (@Granjacke901) October 20, 2020

yes sir thank you sir yes please do make attacks on Lesley Stahl your closing argument, that's just what the remaining swing voters want to hear — Matt Singer (@matthewjsinger) October 20, 2020

I think C̶l̶a̶r̶k̶ Superman might be onto something here… pic.twitter.com/YEn9X5aOEm — Shawn Van Briesen (@van_briesen) October 20, 2020

Guys, I think 60 Minutes' ratings are gonna be lit! — Leslie (@diatribestress) October 20, 2020