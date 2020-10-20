Meghan Trainor Reveals Sex Of Unborn Baby With Husband Daryl Sabara

Meghan Trainor has a baby boy on board.

The singer, 26, joined Kelly Clarkson for an interview promoting her new Christmas album, A Very Trainor Christmas, on “The Kelly Clarkson Show”, which will air later this month, and spilled some exciting news about her first child she’s expecting with husband Daryl Sabara.

Just weeks after telling Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush-Hager on the “Today” show of her baby news, Trainor revealed why she held off revealing the sex, “I saved it for you, Kelly! I love you!”

“Was it what you thought you were pregnant with?” Clarkson asked.

“No,” Trainor explained, adding that she looked into old wives’ tales but guessed the gender incorrectly. “I did all those things where you look online and see how fast the heat beat, where your hips go and thought, ‘Oh, it must be this.’ But I was wrong.”

That’s when the “Spy Kids” actor, 28, and Trainor’s brother joined the conversation on Zoom and held up a little blue Christmas ornament.

“It’s a boy!” the pair yelled.

Trainor also revealed she’s “halfway” through her pregnancy.

The episode will air on Oct. 27.