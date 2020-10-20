Robert Downey Jr., Mark Ruffalo Defend Chris Pratt After Social Media Attacks Over Absence From ‘Avengers’ Biden Event

The Avengers are assembling — with a goal of putting Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in the White House.

On Tuesday, several members of the “Avengers” cast are participating in a virtual Q&A to raise funds for the Biden-Harris campaign.

Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo, Paul Rudd, Don Cheadle, and Zoe Saldana will be on hand for the event, Voters Assemble: The Cast of The Avengers Unite for Democracy.

Tonight, the Avengers are assembling with real-life superhero @KamalaHarris for a grassroots fundraiser. Time is running out to join them. Chip in to reserve your spot: https://t.co/kLqUKmDCjK pic.twitter.com/3wL1zcFFd6 — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 20, 2020

“Avengers: Infinity War” directors Anthony and Joe Russo are set to host, and promoted the event on Instagram.

One member of the Marvel Cinematic Universe was conspicuous by his absence: Chris Pratt, who began taking heat on social media over speculation that his non-participation reflected his perceived political views.

A big part of that perception comes from a 2017 interview the “Guardians of the Galaxy” star gave to Men’s Journal, when he complained that Hollywood wasn’t representing the “average, blue-collar American” in film. After being hit by backlash, Pratt later conceded it was a “pretty stupid thing to say.”

RELATED: Co-Stars Tom Holland And Chris Pratt Talk Their ‘Bro-Magic’ And Share Their Emotional Connection To ‘Onward’

Then, last year Pratt was taken to task by Canadian actress Ellen Page over his affiliation with Zoe Church, criticizing the church for its alleged anti-LGBTQ stance.

“It has recently been suggested that I belong to a church which ‘hates a certain group of people’ and is ‘infamously anti-LGBTQ,’” he wrote in response. “Nothing could be further from the truth. I go to a church that opens their doors to absolutely everyone. Despite what the Bible says about divorce my church community was there for me every step of the way, never judging, just gracefully accompanying me on my walk. They helped me tremendously offering love and support. It is what I have seen them do for others on countless occasions regardless of sexual orientation, race or gender.”

Following the furor, several of Pratt’s co-stars came to his defence, including Robert Downey Jr. and Mark Ruffalo.

You all, @prattprattpratt is as solid a man there is. I know him personally, and instead of casting aspersions, look at how he lives his life. He is just not overtly political as a rule. This is a distraction. Let’s keep our eyes on the prize, friends. We are so close now. — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) October 20, 2020

Also offering his two cents was James Gunn, who directed Pratt in two “Guardians of the Galaxy” movies.

That’s exactly true. And many actors are nice only to people in power. What matters to me is how people treat the crew members, and wait staff, and fans. And Chris Pratt is always incredibly kind to these people, which is one of the reasons I love him. https://t.co/3UjuW5NTVv — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) October 20, 2020

Meanwhile, Pratt’s wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger, responded to a joking post from E! News about which actor named Chris “the internet is giving the boot to.”

“Is this really what we need?” she wrote in a comment. “There’s so much going on in the world and people struggling in so many ways. Being mean is so yesterday. There’s enough room to love all these guys. Love is what we all need not meanness and bullying. Let’s try that. 🙏♥️”