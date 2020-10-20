‘Fast & Furious’ Franchise To End After 11th Movie

The “Fast & Furious” movies have been among the most successful in Hollywood history, with the upcoming “Fast 9” slated to hit theatres in May 2021.

However, the rubber-burning film franchise will be coming to the end of the road, with Variety confirming there will be two more films after that, which will be the final ones.

Director Justin Lin — who’s helmed the series’ third, fourth, fifth, sixth and ninth films — will direct the final two instalments.

However, just because the “Fast & Furious” franchise will cross the finish line doesn’t mean it will be the last that fans will see of the characters. According to Variety, Universal is developing more spinoffs, following the the success of 2019’s “Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw”, which starred Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham and went on to rake in $759 million worldwide.

According to Deadline, timing on production of the final two films will begin is yet to be determined. However, the outlet points out it’s likely that the final films will tell one big story spread out over two movies, a la “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Avengers: Endgame”.