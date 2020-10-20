Nicole Kidman ‘Didn’t Say No To Any Of It’ When Filming Racy Sex Scenes With Ex Tom Cruise For ‘Eyes Wide Shut’

It’s been more than 20 years since “Eyes Wide Shut” debuted in 1999, and star Nicole Kidman back is looking on her experience making the erotic thriller with then-husband Tom Cruise and acclaimed director Stanley Kubrick.

Working on what would be Kubrick’s final film, Kidman said in a new interview with The New York Times Magazine that she “was on the forefront of” portraying graphic sex onscreen.

However, she admitted that she was hesitant when the brilliant but eccentric director told her what he would be expecting from her during what turned out to be a tortuous 400-day shoot (setting the Guinness World Record for longest continual film shoot).

“He was like, I’m going to want full frontal nudity,’ and I was like, ‘Ahh, I don’t know,'” Kidman said.