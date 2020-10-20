‘The Voice’: Singer Cami Clune’s ‘Mesmerizing’ Bon Iver Cover Results In Rare 4-Chair Turn

“The Voice” kicked off its 19th season this week, and singer Cami Clune sure made an impression on Tuesday’s edition of the NBC singing competition.

For her audition, the native of Buffalo, New York, performed a cover of Bon Iver’s “Skinny Love” that was so masterful it sent all the coaches’ chairs spinning around in a rare four-chair turn.

“My name is John. I’m from Springfield, Ohio,” John Legend, first out of the gate, told the 20-year-old singer. “That performance was mesmerizing. Your voice has this wonderful warm tone. No one else is sounding like you on ‘The Voice’ so far this season, and I would love to help you navigate all the way to the finale.”

RELATED: ‘The Voice’ Contestant Taryn Papa Sings At Blake Shelton’s Bar, Had Three Judges Turn Their Chairs During Blind Audition

“I’m Gwen Stefani. I’m from Anaheim, California. I’ve been quarantining in Oklahoma with Blake,” coach Gwen Stefani told Clune, while beau Blake Shelton was noticeably ticked off after Kelly Clarkson blocked Clune from being picked up by Team Blake.

Meanwhile, Clarkson also gave Clune a hard-sell, even trying to bond with the singer over her recollection of getting her first tattoo in Buffalo.

Shelton, even though he was out of the running, offered the singer some sage advice. “This industry is full of ups and downs. You really got to be careful with who you surround yourself with, and you certainly don’t want to have anybody who takes opportunities away from you, who don’t even allow you the opportunity to make up your own mind,” he said.

RELATED: Gwen Stefani Nabs ‘Dream’ 16-Year-Old Contestant On ‘The Voice’

His words apparently hit home, with Clune ultimately zeroing in on Legend as her coach.