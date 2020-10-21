Dolly Parton Moves Stephen Colbert To Tears As She Sings Heartbreaking Song To Him On ‘The Late Show’

Dolly Parton moved Stephen Colbert to tears during an appearance on Tuesday’s “The Late Show”.

Parton was discussing how her mother used to sing songs to her a cappella at home, when she spoke about one track in particular titled “Bury Me Beneath the Willow”.

Parton then delivered a spontaneous performance of the emotional song, before Colbert started sobbing.

“So I better hush before you cry yourself to death and you can’t finish the show,” Parton said.

Wiping his eyes, Colbert replied: “Like a lot of Americans, I’m under a lot of stress right now, Dolly.

“And, uh, you got under my tripwire right there, I’ll tell you right there… that was pretty beautiful.”

“Isn’t it funny that sometimes there’s nothing happier than a cry?” Colbert questioned, before Parton responded: “Yeah, I think it cleanses your soul. I think water’s good to wash it out. That’s what tears are for, I think.”

Parton also spoke about her new book Songteller and Christmas album, A Holly Dolly Christmas, during the interview.

When asked about the name of her book, Parton said: “I really think of myself as a ‘songteller’ because I write songs but I tell stories.”

The country legend then revealed how she loved to write and perform, but particularly loved writing because she sees it as her “personal time with God.”

