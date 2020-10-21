Matthew McConaughey Once Turned Down $14.5 Million To Make A Rom-Com

Kate Hudson and Matthew McConaughey in "How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days". Photo: Paramount/courtesy Everett Collection/CP Images

Rom-coms are a thing of the past for Matthew McConaughey.

In his new memoir Greenlights, the 50-year-old actor looks back on his days starring as the romantic lead in comedies like “The Wedding Planner” and “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days”.

“The romantic comedies remained my only consistent box office hits, which made them my only consistent incoming offers,” he writes, according to IndieWire. “For me personally, I enjoyed being able to give people a nitty-minute breezy romantic getaway from the stress of their lives where they didn’t have to think about anything, just watch the boy chase the girl, fall down, then get up and finally get her. I had taken the baton from Hugh Grant, and I ran with it.”

McConaughey says he “enjoyed making romantic comedies, and their paycheques rented the houses on the beach I ran shirtless on,” but he also moved on from the genre without hesitation.

He also reveals that in 2010 he was offered $14.5 million to star in another rom-com.

“I declined the offer,” he says, without revealing which the movie was. “If I couldn’t do what I wanted, I wasn’t going to do what I didn’t, no matter the price.”