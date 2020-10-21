Reese Witherspoon Shares Emotional Tribute As Family’s Beloved Dog Pepper Dies

Reese Witherspoon paid tribute to her beloved dog Pepper on Instagram Tuesday as she passed away from cancer.

The actress shared a photo of the pup, writing in the caption how Pepper was “such a loyal and devoted family member.”

Witherspoon’s caption included, “I am so heart broken, but I am also deeply grateful for all the love and comfort she brought our family.

“Now she’s in dog heaven where all great pets go. Chasing tennis balls, running through open fields of wild flowers and being the Queen that she is. That’s what I believe.”

Witherspoon’s daughter Ava also mourned Pepper‘s death on social media.

The 21-year-old, who said Pepper had got her through many tough times, shared, “Today is a tough day. Our sweet girl, Pepper, passed away last night from an aggressive cancer, which she’d been battling for months now.

“Just when we thought she was getting better, things took a turn for the worst, and she passed peacefully, surrounded by those who love her. If you ever met Peps, you’d know she was such a special girl.”

See the full tribute below.