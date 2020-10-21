Dave Chappelle Talks To David Letterman About The Death Of George Floyd

Dave Chappelle is still unpacking the fate of George Floyd.

In a preview from the new season of David Letterman’s “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction”, the comedian talks about the summer’s Black Lives Matter protests.

“What a tragic footnote to a tragic culture,” Chappelle says. “This is a lot to unpack. Nights like this are important. Just talking about it. We’re countrymen, all of us. We live in America. It’s weird now because this game of ‘Who suffered more,’ everyone keeps getting the ball. They act like everyone’s suffering is mutually exclusive from everyone else’s, and you and I both know that this is far from the case.

“It’s a thing, and I’m troubled about the volume of it. It doesn’t sound like something that’s settling or hurtling towards an easy resolution.”

Letterman asks whether we could see “real change” come out of this moment but Chappelle explains that he’s “not making any predictions. I’m very hopeful, yes, that there will be real change, and just traditionally, just from my experience, change is never like a comfortable proposition. It’s uncomfortable before it’s comfortable again.”

The third season of “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction” is now streaming on Netflix.