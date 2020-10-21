Blake Shelton And Kelly Clarkson Battle It Out On ‘The Voice’ As Opera Singer Delivers Incredible Performance Of Andrea Bocelli and Celine Dion’s ‘The Prayer’

Things got heated on “The Voice” during Tuesday’s show as Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton set their sights on the same opera singer.

Thirty-one-year-old Ryan Gallagher from Ada, Michigan, blew the coaches away as he belted out Andrea Bocelli and Celine Dion’s “The Prayer” during the Blind Auditions round.

Clarkson sang along as Shelton waited until the end of the performance to turn his chair.

She didn’t realize anyone else had turned as she yelled at Shelton, “No! You did not turn around.” She then told Gallagher, “Your voice is so magical.

“First of all, no one in this competition can touch you,” Clarkson went on. “You are totally unique. I really don’t want the cowboy to take you away from me because I will cry tonight.”

“You really want to shock people, Ryan. You really want to blow people’s minds. Shock factor is something that always works on this show. The odd pairings,” Shelton, who lied and told the contestant Clarkson already had a few opera singers on her team, said. “Did you ever think as an opera singer you’d end up on the ‘Voice’ stage? Why not just finish it out? Go for it. Let’s complete the circle. Let’s blow people’s minds.”

