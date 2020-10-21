Natalie Portman Is ‘Super Tired’ From ‘Thor: Love And Thunder’ Training

Natalie Portman has been hitting the gym.

On Tuesday, the actress appeared on “The Tonight Show” and talked to host Jimmy Fallon about training for the role of the Mighty Thor in the upcoming Marvel sequel “Thor: Love and Thunder”.

Revealing that the film is “gonna be really silly, and funny, and great,” Portman said. “I’m trying… I’m super tired after working out. And during. And dreading before!”

Also on the show, Portman put a feminine spin on some literary classics, reading from her children’s book Natalie Portman’s Fables.

“I was noticing that the classic books were overwhelmingly male characters,” she said of her inspiration to write the book.