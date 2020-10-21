Kim Kardashian Admits O.J. Simpson Murder Trial ‘Tore My Family Apart’

Kim Kardashian West opens up about the infamous O.J. Simpson case during her tell-all interview with David Letterman.

Kardashian sits down with the host for a new episode of season 3’s “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction”.

The reality TV star, who was 14 at the time of the 1994 court case in which Simpson was accused of killing ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman, says: “It was dinner time, and we were all sitting down, and I answered the phone. It was a call from jail, and it was O.J., and I handed my mom the phone because he wanted to speak to her. And I just remember them getting into it.”

RELATED: OJ Simpson Reacts To ‘Tiger King’, Says Carole Baskin’s Missing Ex-Husband Is ‘Tiger Sashimi’

The late Robert Sr., Kardashian’s father, was a friend of Simpson and served as one of his defence attorneys for his murder trial.

“My mom was extremely vocal on her feelings — she believed that her friend was murdered by him and that was really traumatizing for her,” Kardashian says. “And then we’d go to my dad’s house and it was a whole other situation there.”

“We didn’t really know what to believe or whose side to take as kids, because we didn’t want to hurt one of our parents’ feelings,” she continues.

Kardashian recalls the time her father took her and older sister Kourtney Kardashian out of school to go to court. However, he didn’t tell their mom Kris.

RELATED: Kim Kardashian Says She Ran Into O.J. Simpson At A Club Before His 2007 Robbery Conviction

“I remember my mom was sitting with Nicole’s parents, and Kourtney and I were sitting behind O.J., and we look over at my mom and she’s giving us this death stare — like, ‘What are you doing out of school? What are you doing here?!'” Kardashian tells the host. “Kourtney and I were like, ‘Just look straight — do not look at Mom.’

“It tore my family apart, I’d say, for the whole time of the trial.”

Simpson was acquitted of the double murders in October 1995.

He was then released from prison in 2017 after serving nine years for robbery and kidnapping over an attempt to steal back some of his sports memorabilia from a Las Vegas hotel room.