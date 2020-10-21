‘Stranger Things’ Cast Return To Set For Season 4

Gaten Matarazzo has sweet wheels on the set of “Stranger Things”.

The Netflix series’ cast and crew are back at work in Atlanta, Georgia, after production was halted on March 14 midway through season 4 due to COVID-19.

Joe Keery. Photo: SPLASH

Actors Joe Keery, Gaten Matarazzo, Sadie Sink, and Maya Hawke were spotted filming a scene at a vintage video store on Tuesday. Millie Bobby Brown was nowhere to be seen; however, Keery was spotted with what may be a new supporting character. Fellow “Stranger Things” star Natalia Dyer was seen in photos at Hawkins High School a couple of weeks ago.

Sadie Sink. Photo: SPLASH

There is no confirmed release date for season 4 of “Stranger Things”.