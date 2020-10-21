Michael Keaton Reveals Which Actor Was The Best Batman Of All Time

There can only be one true Batman.

On Tuesday night, actor Michael Keaton appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” and was asked about rumours that he will be reprising his role as billionaire-turned-superhero Bruce Wayne in the upcoming “The Flash”.

“I can’t confirm anything,” he said, but teased, “We’re having discussions as they say. We’re talking about it. We’ll see if that happens.”

He also joked that “all 127” previous Batmen will be appearing in the film, which will star Ezra Miller as the Flash.

Kimmel then asked Keaton, of all the actors who’ve donned the cape to play Batman, who was the best?

“Me,” Keaton responded, without any hesitation.