Sarah Hyland Reveals How She And Wells Adams Celebrated Their Would-Be Wedding Day: ‘I Bought A White Dress And A Veil’

Sarah Hyland chats to Ellen DeGeneres about her “fake” wedding during an appearance on Wednesday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show”.

The “Modern Family” star was due to tie the knot with Wells Adams this summer but the ceremony was postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

That didn’t stop the pair celebrating, though.

Hyland says, “We were going to get married 8/8/2020 — not happening! Not happening anymore, what can you do?”

She says of their “fake” wedding celebrations, “It was the first time out of my house since quarantine and we went to a winery.

“We went with all our friends, all of us got tested, our family, best man, maid of honour. I bought a white dress and a veil I got on Etsy.”

Hyland also says her bridesmaids had some treats for her to mark what would have been her special day.

“My bridesmaids got me a real wedding bouquet and surprised me and we took fake wedding pictures for fun,” she tells DeGeneres.

