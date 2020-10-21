Kelly Clarkson Tears It Down With ‘Torn’ Cover

Fans are “torn” up by this new Kelly Clarkson cover.

The “Kelly Clarkson Show” host and her house band covered Natalie Imbruglia’s Grammy-nominated cover of “Torn” on Wednesday. The performance was another treat in the endless goodie bag of “Kellyoke” covers.

“Torn” was originally written by Scott Cutler, Anne Preven, and Phil Thornalley in 1993. It was recorded in Danish by singer Lis Sørensen. Imbruglia worked with Thornalley in 1997 to cover the song for her debut studio album Left of the Middle. Her version became a worldwide hit and received a Grammy nomination, losing to Celine Dion’s “My Heart Will Go On”.

Clarkson has covered countless songs since “The Kelly Clarkson Show” premiered, including Norah Jones’ “Don’t Know Why”, Coldplay’s “The Scientist”, and Shania Twain’s “No One Needs To Know”.