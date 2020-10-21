Nicole Kidman Seriously Regrets Having ‘Screwed Up’ Her Hair By ‘Straightening It All The Time’

Nicole Kidman has learned to love her naturally curly locks.

In a new interview with the Sydney Morning Herald, the famous redhead and star of “The Undoing” admitted, “Do I wish that I hadn’t screwed up my hair by straightening it all the time? Sure.”

“I’ve had skin cancer; do I wish I’d been more careful with the sun? Yes, to all those things. But am I grateful to be around? Oh, yeah. And am I willing to share my knowledge, what I’ve learned along the way? Absolutely.”

In the comments on a recent Instagram post showing off her curly hair, one fan wrote, “I’m loving that your curls are back!!!”

Another added, “I totally thought you were sharing throwback photos! Your hair is so amazing!”