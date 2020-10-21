‘The Crown’ Star Emma Corrin Thinks Princess Diana ‘Expected To Join A Family’

Emma Corrin does not believe Princess Diana knew what she was signing up for.

Corrin will star as a young Lady Diana in the upcoming season of “The Crown”. While exploring the late princess’ psyche, Corrin concluded that Diana had different expectations from the Royal Family.

RELATED: A Fairy Tale Wedding Features In First Teaser For ‘The Crown’ Season 4

Photo: Danny Kasirye/Town & Country

“The coldness, the traditions, and the expectations of behavior… I don’t think she expected that,” Corrin tells Town & Country for the magazine’s November 2020 cover issue, along with the rest of the cast from “The Crown”.

“I think she expected to join a family,” Corrin continues before touching on today’s tabloid fascination with the royals. “You just want to shake these tabloids and say, ‘Can’t you see history repeating itself?’”

Helena Bonham Carter and Olivia Colman also dish on their involvement in season 4 of “The Crown”.

RELATED: ‘The Crown’ Provides First Look At Princess Diana’s Wedding Dress

Photo: Danny Kasirye/Town & Country

“It’s so nice to be employed and [able to] show off our age,” Bonham Carter says before Colman adds, “It’s nice to play a little bit of bitterness, a little bit of jealousy.” Bonham Carter interjects, “All of these emotions, which are much more interesting than… innocence.”

Season 4 of “The Crown” premieres Nov. 15 on Netflix. The Nov. 2020 issue of Town & Country is available on newsstands Oct. 27.