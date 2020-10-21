Incredible Adventure Awaits In Disney’s ‘Raya And The Last Dragon’ Trailer

Dragons and martial arts take centre stage in Disney next animated movie.

On Wednesday, the studio released the first teaser trailer for “Raya and the Last Dragon”, featuring the voice of “Star Wars” actress Kelly Marie Tran.

In the teaser, Tran’s Raya infiltrates a heavily guarded temple with the help of her sidekick Tuk Tuk.

Once inside she faces off against a mysterious guard in a martial arts fight.

“My whole life I trained to become a guardian of the dragon gem, but this world has changed and its people are divided,” Raya says. “Now, to restore peace, I must find the last dragon.”

The film also features the voice of Awkwafina as Sisu, the last dragon, and is directed by Don Hall and Carlos López Estrada and co-directed by Paul Briggs and John Ripa.

“Raya and the Last Dragon” is scheduled for release on March 12, 2021.