Sophia Loren Says Her New Movie ‘The Life Ahead’ Sends A ‘Message Of Tolerance’

“The Life Ahead” is Sophia Loren’s first new movie in 10 years.

Last week, Netflix debuted the first trailer for the legendary actress’s return to the screen in the drama “The Life Ahead”.

RELATED: Sophia Loren Stars In ‘The Life Ahead’ For Netflix — Her First Film In A Decade

In the film, Loren plays Holocaust survivor Madame Rosa, who becomes the caretaker for a Senegalese immigrant child, played by Ibrahima Gueye.

“It’s precisely when you give up hope that good things happen,” Rosa says in the trailer.

Netflix

In a new interview with Variety, Loren says the film sends “a message of tolerance, forgiveness, and love.”

“We all have a right to be seen and listened to, otherwise it’s impossible to live,” Loren said. “We have a right to be loved, and to pursue our dreams.”

The actress also talks about taking inspiration for her character from her own mother Romilda Villani, who was a piano teacher.

“She was an artist,” Loren says, adding that when the Americans came to Naples after the Second World War, “We relied on her piano playing to eat.”

Loren added that her mother “had unpleasant experiences with her father” and said her “beauty and talent were crucial for our family.”

Speaking last week to Entertainment Weekly about the film, Loren said, “It just happened. I wanted to be inspired and challenged. I didn’t know any films that I wanted to do right away. If you choose the things that you think you can do best, you always save yourself in a way, because you put on the screen an image of yourself, which is truthful. This is what people like: truth.”

RELATED: Jennifer Lopez Gives Off Sophia Loren Vibes In New Guess Campaign

The film is directed by Loren’s son Edoardo Ponti.

“The Life Ahead” hits Netflix on Nov. 13.