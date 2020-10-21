Ben Stiller Says He Was ‘Sweating’ Filming First ‘Meet The Parents’ Scenes With Robert De Niro, Cast Reunite For 20th Anniversary

Robert De Niro has countless fans around the globe; Ben Stiller is one of them.

The actors appeared on Wednesday’s “Today” via video call alongside their fellow “Meet the Parents” cast members to mark the film’s 20th anniversary.

The pair were joined by Blythe Danner and Teri Polo for the chat.

Stiller said, when asked by Hoda Kotb whether he felt intimidated working with De Niro, “Yes, I don’t think Bob did anything to help me out there.

“I remember the first day that we shot together,” Stiller went on, according to People. “I think it was the scene where we meet for the first time at the doorstep. I said something like, ‘Oh, this is a nice house’ or something, and I kind of looked up at the house, and Bob saw me look up and he looked behind him like, ‘What am I looking at?'”

“And he reacted, and I cracked up in his face. Just started laughing,” the star continued. “And then started sweating because I’m like, ‘I can’t believe I’m breaking character on the first scene, the first line. He’s going to think I’m the worst.’ But then there was a moment where he smiled and I then felt, OK, it’s all right. But from then on, I never felt any more comfortable actually.”

The legendary actor replied: “Ben was great. He has a way of reacting with a deadpan expression or whatever.”

The cast got together again for two more sequels following the much-loved 2000 flick.

“Meet the Fockers” was released in 2004, before 2010’s “Little Fockers”.

When asked about a fourth movie, De Niro said, “I’m game. There was some talk about it. I think it would be great.”

“I’m always open to the opportunity to work with these people,” Stiller said.

Polo shared, “I’m just riding the coattails, so whatever they say.”