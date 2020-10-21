Shonda Rhimes Will Not Make A ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Spin-Off In Her Deal With Netflix

Shonda Rhimes is happy in her new home.

The prolific TV creator is on the new cover of The Hollywood Reporter, talking about her move from ABC to Netflix for the next phase of her growing television empire.

RELATED: Netflix Unveils Eight New Series From Shonda Rhimes

Shonda Rhimes. Photo: Kwaku Alston for The Hollywood Reporter

“I felt like I was dying,” she says of the constraints she felt on network television. “Like I’d been pushing the same ball up the same hill in the exact same way for a really long time.”

Recalling her conversation with Netflix Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos about moving to the streamer, Rhimes says, “The first thing I said was, ‘You’re not going to get another ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ — not ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ in a corn-field, ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ on a baseball field or ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ at an airport, that’s just not happening,’ and he said, ‘I’d never expect it to.’”

She adds, “And then I said, ‘I just want to be in a place where I can make stuff and no one’s going to bother me or make me feel like.'”

RELATED: Shonda Rhimes Had To Defend ‘Grey’s Anatomy”s Latest Episode About Sexual Assault To ABC Bosses

Shonda Rhimes. Photo: Kwaku Alston for The Hollywood Reporter

Rhimes currently has 12 projects in various stages of development, and she is aware of some industry talk questioning whether her reported $150 million deal with Netflix was worth the money.

“It’s not my place,” says says. “I don’t know what it is for other people, and to hop in and hop out of a mega-deal might not make sense, but for me it’s about a much longer haul.”