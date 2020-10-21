The Late Notorious B.I.G.’s ‘Pepsi Freestyle’ Released As New Commercial

The late Notorious B.I.G. is back with a previously unreleased freestyle.

Pepsi has released a new animated commercial set to the tune of “Pepsi Freestyle”.

The newly-unearthed track was first recorded by Biggie Smalls during a 1997 interview on radio station HOT97 with DJ Enuff, per Variety.

The animated video references Brookyln’s Bed-Stuy neighbourhood where Biggie was born and raised.

“Nothing can beat the P-E-P-S-I drink it constantly / Something ’bout the taste feels great, less filling,” the hip-hop legend rapped. “Tell ’em Biggie said drink it all, don’t test me / Nothing else beats a Pepsi / If it is, let’s see/ I’m thirsty.”

B.I.G. will be posthumously inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on Wednesday.