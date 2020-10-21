Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Launch New ‘Archewell’ Website

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s new Archewell website is up and running.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex don’t have anything on the site yet, but are inviting fans to sign up for updates.

A name description on the page reads, “Arche… Greek word meaning ‘source of action.’ Well… a plentiful source or supply; a place we go to dig deep.”

Harry and Meghan previously said in a statement, “Before SussexRoyal, came the idea of ‘Arche’ – the Greek word meaning ‘source of action.’

“We connected to this concept for the charitable organization we hoped to build one day, and it became the inspiration for our son’s name. To do something of meaning, to do something that matters.

“Archewell is a name that combines an ancient word for strength and action, and another that evokes the deep resources we each must draw upon. We look forward to launching Archewell when the time is right.”

The website went live as the pair spoke about how they’re focusing on safer online communities during their special edition of Time 100 Talks.

They recently chatted with Time CEO and editor-in-chief Edward Felsenthal to discuss the state of the digital world.

Harry says of why it’s important to create online communities that are more compassionate, safe, and trustworthy: “What our job is, especially throughout these conversations, is to get people to listen to the experts and for them to explain how what’s happening in the online world is affecting the world. It is not restricted to certain platforms or certain social media conversations. This is a global crisis: a global crisis of hate, a global crisis of misinformation and a global health crisis.”

Meghan adds of connecting the dots between many of the causes that they’re passionate about, like women’s empowerment, mental health and the environment and online spaces, “Both of us realized that we can continue to champion these things that we’re passionate about. We can continue to do this work to try to affect change and help the people who need it most or the communities or environments that need it most, but it’s almost like you’re taking two steps forward and five steps backward if you can’t get to the root cause of the problem. Which at this point right now we see in a large way as a lot of what’s happening in the tech space.”

On why it’s imperative to make online communities healthier for everyone, the Duchess of Sussex shares: “This isn’t just a tech problem. This isn’t solely a mental health or emotional wellbeing problem. This is a human problem. And what’s happening to all of us online is affecting us deeply offline.”