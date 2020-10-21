Jennifer Lawrence Shares Her Biggest Regret From Her Wedding Last Year

Jennifer Lawrence is opening up about her 2019 wedding in a rare interview.

The actress, 30, joined comedian Heather McMahan on her “Absolutely Not” podcast and spilled the tea on the one regret she has regarding her big day.

Lawrence and Cooke Maroney tied the knot in October of last year.

While her nuptials were perfect, it was her Bachelorette party she said she would have changed.

“I had a major sleepover at my apartment, but I will say I regret not planning a big one,” she shared. “My friend was getting married close to me and I went to her Bachelorette and then we ended up—typical Leo—we called it my Bachelorette.”

She added, “It was the most fun weekend of my entire life… I don’t know how she felt, but I had a blast.”

Lawrence also opened up about quarantining with Maroney amid the pandemic, revealing her hubby has strange taste in movies.

“I think our lowest moment… he tried to pick out a three-hour black-and-white Japanese film with subtitles and I was just like, ‘How dare you?'”

And new hobbies didn’t go over well either.

“Cooke and I tried to play tennis the other day but—I have a temper problem… We made it 15 minutes,” she said. “I missed the ball and I turned around and chucked the racket as hard as I could after screaming so many profanities in front of so many children.”

Lawrence and Maroney have been together since June 2018.