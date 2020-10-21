Matthew McConaughey Says He Was Molested And ‘Blackmailed’ Into Losing His Virginity

Matthew McConaughey is revealing even more startling details about his personal life.

In his new memoir Greenlights the 50-year-old actor gets candid about some disturbing incidents, including claims that he was molested and blackmailed.

“I was blackmailed into having sex for the first time when I was 15,” he writes, according to TooFab. “I was certain I was going to hell for the premarital sex. Today, I am merely certain that I hope that’s not the case.”

McConaughey also reveals he was “molested by a man when I was 18 while unconscious in the back of a van.”

Though he offered no evidence of the claims, the actor said he “never felt like a victim,” and added that he has “a lot of proof that the world is conspiring to make me happy.”