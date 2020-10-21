Keith Richards Goes Back In Time With ‘Hate It When You Leave’ Music Video

Keith Richards is refreshing an old classic.

Richards released the official music video for “Hate It When You Leave” on Wednesday, approximately 28 years after the song’s original release. The hit was featured on his critically acclaimed sophomore studio album, Main Offender, in 1992.

The video is directed by Jacques Naudé and portrays “the simplicity of life is what is most beautiful about the world and pays homage to people and places one loves, particularly at a time when family, friends and lovers have been kept apart,” according to the official release.

The new visuals were released in celebration of Record Store Day’s exclusive vinyl release on Oct. 24. The red vinyl single features Richards’ rare track “Key To The Highway” and “Hate It When You Leave”.