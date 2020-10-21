Finneas Opens Up About His Struggles In ‘Can’t Wait To Be Dead’

Finneas is getting honest about his relationship with the Internet in his new release, “Can’t Wait To Be Dead”.

The four-time Grammy-winner, and older brother of Billie Eilish, released his latest single on Wednesday.

RELATED: Billie Eilish Shares Her Epic Response To Body Shaming Trolls

“I’m happy for this song to mean anything to anyone who listens to it but to me, it’s a song about my relationship with the Internet,” he says in a press release. “Especially in an election year. Especially during a pandemic. Sometimes, the internet makes me laugh, sometimes it makes me cry, sometimes it makes me hopeful. But sometimes, it really makes me wanna be dead.”

Finneas’ new song follows the release of “What They’ll Say About Us”. The previously released track was inspired by the Black Lives Matter movement. It was also inspired by late actor Nick Cordero, whose sickness and death resulting from COVID-19 complications was documented by his widow, Amanda Kloots.

“I wrote this song in June after spending the day at a protest in Downtown LA, filled with hope with the prospect that millions of people were coming together from all over the world to fight against institutionalized racism and inequality,” he explained.

RELATED: Billie Eilish Announces ‘Where Do We Go?’ Livestream Event

“I’d also been following Amanda Kloots as she documented her husband Nick Cordero’s time in the ICU while in a coma after being admitted for COVID-19,” Finneas shared. “Imagining her sitting by his side, waiting, hopeful for him to wake up, it got me thinking about all the millions of people, all over the world, who also have loved ones, parents, children and extended family members going through the same thing.”

Finneas won his first four Grammy nominations this year for his contributions to Eilish’s “Bad Guy” and When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?