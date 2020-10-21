Ellen DeGeneres Shows Off New Hairdo On Talk Show

Ellen DeGeneres has a new look.

The comedian returned to the Warner Bros. lot to film her talk show, “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”, this week with a brand new sleek hairdo, switching it up from her signature pixie cut.

Fans took notice of the host’s new look on Instagram, even comparing it to a ‘do DeGeneres’ wife, Portia de Rossi, once rocked.

“Hold up! Loving the hair!” one fan wrote, while another said, “Love the new hair, Ellen.”

While de Rossi has longer locks now, for most of 2019 the “Arrested Development” actress wore her hair short and pushed back.

This isn’t the first time DeGeneres has started a new season with a new hairdo, in fact, last year the “Finding Dory” star, 62, detailed a hair horror story causing her locks to be chopped.

“When you have short hair, you have to colour it often, cause my hair grows really fast. So I’m constantly colouring it, so it always looks different when you watch the show — sometimes it’s a different tone,” she began an episode from 2019, revealing all the bleach did a number on her hair. “My hair was falling out… Like literally, I would touch my head and hair was falling out. I think my hair was so embarrassed, it didn’t want anything to do with my head and said, ‘I’m getting out of here.'”