Will.i.am Is Not Happy About Tiffany Trump Walking Out To ‘I Gotta Feeling’ At Campaign Event

Will.i.am wants nothing to do with the Trump family.

On Tuesday, the Black Eyed Peas artist called out Tiffany Trump for walking out at a Trump LGBTQ+ campaign event to the sound of the hip-hop group’s hit “I Gotta Feeling”.

.@TiffanyATrump, I see that you walked out to #iGOTTAFEELING…but given the inequalities in America affecting LGBTQ, people of color and the disenfranchised, this song would have been more appropriate to walk out to… https://t.co/Rcb36Wg2G9 #THELOVE pic.twitter.com/FzdwJrd4Zb — will.i.am (@iamwill) October 21, 2020

“Given the inequalities in America affecting LGBTQ, people of colour and the disenfranchised, this song would have been more appropriate to walk out to,” will.i.am tweeted, along with a clip of Trump at the event.

He also shared a link to the new Black Eyed Peas song “The Love” featuring Jennifer Hudson, and using Joe Biden’s words for its lyrics.

“So the question for us is simple: Are we ready?” Biden asks in the video. “I believe we are. We must be. We can choose a path of becoming angrier, less hopeful, more divided, a path of shadow and suspicion. Or, we can choose a different path and together, take this chance to heal.”