Brandy Dishes On Potential ‘Moesha’ Reboot: ‘I Do Want To Take A Shot At It’

Brandy wants to explore the the future of “Moesha”

“Moesha” originally ran on UPN for five seasons between Jan. 1996 and May 2001. Brandy and late-series co-star Ray J appeared on “Tamron Hall” and mulled on a reboot or continuation of the sitcom.

“I at least would like to try to see what kind of script we can come up with for ‘Moesha’ the reboot,” Brandy told Hall. “I think because it left such a great mark and the creators did such a great job at putting together such a memorable show, I don’t want to mess with the legacy of it.”

“I don’t want to mess with something as classic as ‘Moesha,’ and I say that humbly because I didn’t create the show,” she continued. “But, you know, I do want to take a shot at it just to see how it can go. So I’m open to it, I just want to make sure it’s the right move to make.”

Brandy, 41, also touched on the significant eight year gap between her album releases. The Grammy-winning singer is dropping B7 later this year.

“In that eight years I discovered so much about myself,” she shared. “I had a great experience on Broadway, I was doing a lot of acting roles that I got a chance to play so it wasn’t just a complete hiatus but it was a lot of self-reflection and a lot of, you know, facing some of the things I had to face about myself.”

“And then also, put my music into a place where I felt creatively free and respected,” Brandy concluded. “I got myself to that place and it took a lot of courage to do that. I’m just so happy that I’m back and I’m back doing what I’m born to do.”