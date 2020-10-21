Jared Leto Returning To Play The Joker In Zack Snyder’s ‘Justice League’ Director’s Cut

Jared Leto is putting on the clown makeup once again.

The actor, who played the Joker in 2016’s “Suicide Squad”, will be reprising the role of Batman’s greatest foe, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Leto’s Joker is set to appear in Zack Snyder’s upcoming “Justice League” director’s cut, with the actors shooting new scenes for the project.

According to the report, actors Ben Affleck, Ray Fisher and Amber Heard are also involved in the new shoot.

“Zack Snyder’s Justice League” is set to premiere on HBO Max in 2021.