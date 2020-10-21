Kanye West Celebrates Kim Kardashian’s 40th Birthday With Throwback Engagement Pic

Kanye West has been a big part of Kim Kardashian West‘s life over the past decade, and on Wednesday, the 43-year-old rapper took to Twitter to celebrate his wife’s 40th birthday, with a throwback photo from their 2013 engagement.
“Been doing empty stadiums,” he captioned the kissing photo of the pair inside the empty San Francisco Giants’ AT&T Park. “Happy 40th birthday!!! I love you so much.”
It’s been a year of highs and lows for the couple, who share four children — North, 7, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 1.
After Kanye announced his intention to run for president of the United States on July 4, he made some controversial and personal statements about his wife and his family during a South Carolina rally. The event caused Kim to release a rare statement about her husband’s bipolar disorder and was followed by a public apology from Yeezy.
In recent months, the pair has been spending more time together, with their family and on date nights.
“The couple has been spending a lot of quality time together with their kids and family,” a source told ET of the spouses earlier this month. “They’ve been trying to spend time in places that are slower or more calm like Colorado so they can enjoy their time without worrying about paparazzi or fans interrupting.”
Kanye wasn’t the only loved one to share birthday well-wishes with the reality star.
♡ Happy birthday Keeks!!!!!!! I’m screaming, It’s your birthday!!!!!!!!!!! My entire life, you’ve always been someone that I have admired. Still do and always will. Your determination, ambition, grace, ethics, your eagerness to make a change, I can go on and on. You do it all with poise. You are a glamorous super woman in my eyes!! I’m not sure how you do it and yet you make everything look so seamless. The way you balance being a daughter, sister, Mommy, wife, friend, businesswoman, everyone’s go to for advice, concierge service to many LOL, It’s all very impressive. You make it all look so easy. For all the years of your life, you have had something special. A light from within. There has always been a magnetic energy about you. You’ve written your own set of rules, always with love. You have forever had an immense amount of courage, confidence, faith that everything will work out. And everything always has. Never loose that faith in yourself because it’s inspiring. But most importantly, You leave people better. You want everyone to be the best version of themselves. You leave people feeling empowered and full. I pray, on your birthday and every day of your life, that you forever feel loved, respected and appreciated! I pray that every wish you have, it comes true. You are so deserving! We all love you so much! I am so proud of all that you were, all that you are and all that you are going to be! Happy birthday @kimkardashian!! You are everything to so many but especially me. Until the end of time, I love you!!! ♡
Her younger sister, Khloe Kardashian, posted a series of pics with the KKW Beauty founder on Instagram, writing, “My entire life, you’ve always been someone that I have admired. Still do and always will. Your determination, ambition, grace, ethics, your eagerness to make a change, I can go on and on. You do it all with poise. You are a glamorous super woman in my eyes!! I’m not sure how you do it and yet you make everything look so seamless.”
Happy Birthday to my Kimberly!!! You are such a beautiful soul and an amazing human being … I thank God every day for you and for choosing me to be your Mom… you are the most incredible daughter, mommy, wife, sister, auntie and friend and make all of us feel so special and loved. Thank you for always being there for us and for every single precious moment and memory we make. I love you so so much, it’s impossible to even measure and I am so proud of all you do. You are my sweet, beautiful girl inside and out, @kimkardashian
Momager Kris Jenner also posted some precious childhood photos of Kim, writing, “Thank you for always being there for us and for every single precious moment and memory we make. I love you so so much, it’s impossible to even measure and I am so proud of all you do.”
As if that wasn’t enough, the family also put together a tribute video of well-wishes. Scott Disick was among those featured, telling Kim, “I can’t even believe how much you’ve accomplished over these years. You’ve surpassed anything I could have dreamed. You are one of the most inspiring women I know.”
