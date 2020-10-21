‘Counting On’: Michelle And Jim Bob Duggar Address Daughter Jill’s Claims Of A Family Rift

Following Jill Duggar’s claims of an apparent fallout with her family, from TLC’s “Counting On”, Michelle and Jim Bob Duggar are speaking out.

Jill has been very outspoken about distancing herself from her family, even revealing she and husband, Derick Dillard, are not on “the best of terms” with her parents and her 18 siblings.

In a statement to People magazine, Jill’s parents Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar are addressed the rift.

“Every family has differences of opinion and perspective at times, but families work things out. We all love Jill, Derick, and their boys very much,” they said.

Adding that they are praying “that our relationship is healed and fully restored quickly!”

Earlier this month, Jill addressed why she quit the reality show three years ago.

“We left the show three years ago because basically our family goals that we had for ourselves didn’t align with what we found out,” she explained in a YouTube video. “We ended up finding out that we didn’t have as much control over our lives as it related to the show and stuff as we felt like we needed. We had to make a decision at that time to kind of put the show aside just to pursue our own goals.”

And in a new interview with People, Jill said their decision to leave the show “didn’t go over very well with anyone.”

“By that point we’d had enough,” she said. “We knew we had to pull out completely to reevaluate and get our bearings.”

“Our control to choose what jobs we were allowed to accept and even where we were allowed to live was taken away from us,” Jill said before Derick added, “The first few years of our marriage, we spent time and money working towards opportunities only to hit a dead end when we’d be told, ‘Well, you’re not allowed to do that.'”

“Counting On” is currently airing their 11th season on TLC.