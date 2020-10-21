Tamar Braxton Responds To ‘Disgusting’ Trailer For ‘Braxton Family Values’, Accuses Network Of ‘Using My Pain’ For Ratings

A new trailer for the upcoming season of “Braxton Family Values” has one of the Braxton sisters seeing red.

The trailer begins by showcasing all the interfamilial drama that took place at a wedding, but ends by touching on Tamar Braxton’s hospitalization after being found unresponsive this summer. At the time, The Blast confirmed LAPD officers were categorizing the incident as a “possible overdose” that appeared to have not been accidental.

In the trailer, one of the sisters receives a phone call in the midst of filming. Panicked, she begins running, telling the camera operator that “I gotta go.”

RELATED: Tamar Braxton’s Boyfriend Gives Update On Her Condition After She Was Found Unconscious

Next, Evelyn Braxton is seen in a confessional interview, telling the camera, “Toni called me. She told me Tamar was rushed to the hospital because she tried to commit suicide.”

Tamar’s sisters are then seen commenting, with Towanda Braxton admitting she was “stunned and really numb,” while Trina declares, “There was no way to prepare for this.” Added Tracy, “It just seemed like a dream. A bad dream.”

Tamar, however, is taking issue with the trailer, issuing a scathing rebuttal via Instagram.

“After waking up to that disgusting trailer…F**K @wetv and whomever else participating for using my pain for their pleasure and ratings‼️✨ ,” she wrote, using the opportunity to plug her upcoming tell-all appearance on “The Tamron Hall Show”

She also made clear, in all-caps, that “I’M NOT FILMING FOR THIS SEASON! THEY ARE DOING THIS WHILE I’M NOT ON THE SHOW.”

In the wake of Tamar Braxton’s hospitalization, WE TV announced it was postponing the premiere date of her solo spinoff show, “Tamar Braxton: Get Ya Life!” from July to September.

RELATED: Tamar Braxton Cuts Ties With WE TV Following Hospitalization, Claims She Was ‘Overworked And Underpaid’

That decision, however, clearly angered Tamar, who announced she was cutting ties with the network in a scorched-earth Instagram post claiming she’d been “betrayed, taken advantage of, overworked and underpaid,” describing her workload as “excessive and unfair.”

ET Canada has reached out to WE TV for comment.