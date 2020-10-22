Sacha Baron Cohen Responds (As Borat) To Rudy Giuliani’s Allegations That ‘Sexytime Encounter’ In ‘Borat 2’ Was A ‘Hit Job’

WARNING: Video contains adult/mature content. Discretion is advised. Sacha Baron Cohen‘s satirical character from Kazakhstan, Borat, is heading off on another adventure to the U.S. in the film “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm,” which is expected to hit theatres Oct. 23.

SPOILER WARNING: This story contains details from the end of ‘Borat 2.’

This article has been updated to include Rudy Giuliani’s response.

The finale of “Borat 2″ includes a covertly shot scene with Rudy Giuliani, Donald Trump‘s personal attorney, sticking a hand down his pants while in a hotel room with a young female “journalist” after an interview.

The embarrassing encounter was captured on hidden cameras after Borat’s “daughter” in the movie, Tutar, staged a fake interview with Giuliani by posing as a conservative reporter from Eastern Europe.

Giuliani can be seen leaning back on the hotel bed and inserting his hand into the crotch of his pants, which appear to be tented. Tutar is in the room with him at the time.

Sacha Baron Cohen interrupts the encounter by bursting in as a scantily clad Borat, his Kazakh journalist character. “She 15! She too old for you!” he exclaims. The two are then thrown out of the hotel.

Giuliani hosted a daily program on New York’s TalkRadio 77 WABC on Wednesday, and addressed the scene in detail. (You can listen below)

In the first five minutes of the podcast, Giuliani did not shy away from discussing what happened on the day of filming, saying that he was merely untucking his shirt.

“I had to take off the electronic equipment,” he said. “And when the electronic equipment came off, some of it was in the back and my shirt came a little out, although my clothes were entirely on. I leaned back, and I tucked my shirt in, and at that point, at that point, they have this picture they take which looks doctored, but in any event, I’m tucking my shirt in. I assure you that’s all I was doing.”

With his description sometimes differing from what is shown in the movie, Giuliani seemed to suggest that some of the footage was doctored.

“Everybody in Hollywood hates me, you know, right?” he said. “I’m a devil in Hollywood. Nothing about me comes out in that period of time, nothing sensational about me in the movie. Now all of a sudden there’s all this sensational stuff about me in the movie. Don’t know if it was added, doctored, manipulated, whatever.”

“At one point she explained to me some problems she had. I actually prayed with her,” he continued. “And then I had to leave. I had my jacket on. I was fully clothed at all times.”

Later on Wednesday, he posted a series of tweets about the incident.

(1) The Borat video is a complete fabrication. I was tucking in my shirt after taking off the recording equipment. At no time before, during, or after the interview was I ever inappropriate. If Sacha Baron Cohen implies otherwise he is a stone-cold liar. — Rudy W. Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) October 21, 2020

(4) We are preparing much bigger dumps off of the hard drive from hell, of which Joe Biden will be unable to defend or hide from. I have the receipts. — Rudy W. Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) October 21, 2020

Tutar is presented as 15 years old in the film, though it’s unclear if Giuliani was told that before the encounter. Actor Maria Bakalova, who plays Tutar, is 24 years old.

She can be seen flirting with the former New York City mayor in a TV-style interview beforehand. She places her hand on his thigh multiple times, admits to being “nervous” and invites him to “have a drink in the bedroom” afterward.

The two go into the bedroom and Giuliani sits on the bed, places his hand on Tutar’s lower back and says: “You can give me your phone number and your address.” She fusses with his shirt to remove the lavalier microphone, then he leans back on the bed and puts a hand into his pants before Cohen bursts in.

The scene appears to have been shot with hidden cameras and edited together.

The day after Giuliani’s tweets, Cohen himself issued a response — in character, of course, in an “official statement from Borat Sagdiyev.

“I here to defend America’s mayor, Rudolph Giuliani. What was an innocent sexytime encounter between a consenting man and my 15-year-old daughter has been turned into something disgusting by fake news media,” says Borat in a video posted on Twitter.

“I warn you, anyone else try this and Rudolph will not hesitate to reach into his legal briefs and whip out his subpoenas,” he adds, his accent giving that last word a comedic spin.

OFFICIAL STATEMENT FROM BORAT SAGDIYEV pic.twitter.com/vM92Lam5vV — Borat (@BoratSagdiyev) October 23, 2020

Shortly after that statement — and, not coincidentally, moments before Wednesday’s Biden-Trump debate — it was revealed that “Borat Subsequent MovieFilm” was streaming now, released a day ahead of schedule.

Both “Borat” films follow Cohen as he pranks Americans in-character for faux journalistic purposes. The first film was released in 2006.

The sequel, “Borat Subsequent MovieFilm”, follows the fictional journalist on a quest to marry off his daughter to someone in the Trump administration. (Amazon Prime Video is slated to release the film on Friday, but Global News watched it ahead of its release.)

Several news outlets spoiled the big moment as soon as the review embargo lifted on Wednesday, prompting a flurry of screenshots and controversy on Twitter.

Giuliani, 76, ended his third marriage last year. The “Borat 2” scene appears to have been shot in 2020.

He described calling the police on Cohen during an interview with the New York Post’s Page Six in July.

“This person comes in yelling and screaming, and I thought this must be a scam or a shakedown, so I reported it to the police,” Giuliani said at the time. “He then ran away.”

Giuliani told the paper that the interview happened at The Mark Hotel in New York City last summer. He was offered payment for the interview but he declined, he said.

Giuliani described it as a softball interview with a female reporter, but did not mention the move to the hotel room where Cohen showed up.

He said he initially thought the interview was serious. He only realized later that it was Cohen who had pranked him.

“I thought about all the people he previously fooled,” Giuliani said.

“I felt good about myself because he didn’t get me.”

