Oliver Hudson Reveals He Looked ‘Insane’ After Getting Botox: ‘I Looked Like A Villain’

Oliver Hudson is taking some extreme measures to look youthful, and he’s not afraid to get candid about it.

The 44-year-old actor joined his sister Kate Hudson, 41, on a new edition of their podcast, “Sibling Rivalry”, to discuss the various procedures he’s undergone.

“I did [the vampire facial], where they spin your blood and it was crazy. He just took a needle and was squirting it all over my face. It was cold,” he said, via People.

“So I went in and I had blood spattered all over my face and then they needled it in there. Then they did a f**king laser,” added Hudson, who continued by saying the doctor then convinced him to get a shot of Botox in his forehead.

“I’m like, ‘Oh s**t, for real?’ He’s like, ‘Just trust me.’ He puts Botox in my face and I didn’t feel anything. Two days later I’m making an expression in the mirror and one eyebrow literally goes up into my hairline. I’m like what the f**k is going on,” Hudson recalled.

He called the doctor to explain what was going on, and he suggested he come back and get things evened out. “But it looked insane,” Hudson admitted. “I looked like a villain.”

Despite all that, Hudson admitted he was thinking about going back for more. “I did it the one time and now I am going back and I don’t know, I think I might do it again. I think I liked it,” he said. “No one knew. First of all, I have no problem obviously telling anyone. But I might do it again. This is what I’m wondering about. I don’t have a stigma about it.”