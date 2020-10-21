Kimberly Van Der Beek Opens Up About 2 Miscarriages, Reveals Names She & James Gave Unborn Children

Kimberly Van Der Beek is recovering from the double heartbreaks of suffering two miscarriages within the past 12 months.

In a candid video she shared on Instagram, the wife of actor James Van Der Beek admitted that the back-to-back miscarriages, each at 17 weeks, “almost killed” her, admitting that “intuition” led her to suspect something wasn’t right with both pregnancies.

“I was told I was gonna have the [first] miscarriage a few minutes before it happened; I was told I was gonna have to go to the hospital a few minutes before they had to make a decision,” she said, via People.

“After the fetus came out,” she said she was instructed to bury it “in the mama plant,” a passion-fruit vine that she and her husband had recently added to their yard.

“So we have two fetuses in our mama plant, and we named them John and Zachariah,” she revealed.

“And so John and Zachariah are buried in the mama plant, and I decided today to have an artist make some sort of wood structure that I’ll put the mama plant in the earth [underneath], and so she can grow up around it.”

She continued: “And the cool thing is I had this whole spiritual awakening that happened and the next day, mama plant had her first flower. It was really wild.”

Meanwhile, the Van Der Beeks and their children have recently made a big move, leaving their home in Los Angeles for a new one in Texas.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, the former “Dawson’s Creek” star wrote of the decision behind the move, which was partly to do with the two miscarriages.