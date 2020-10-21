Lisa Marie Presley Honours Late Son Benjamin Keough On His Birthday

Just three months after his death, Lisa Marie Presley is honouring her son Benjamin Keough on what would have been his 28th birthday.

The singer, and daughter to Elvis Presley, shared an emotional post to Instagram, writing a lengthy caption on a photo of Keough from last year on what would have been his last birthday.

“My beautiful beautiful angel,” she began. “I worshipped the ground you walked on, on this earth and now in Heaven. My heart and soul went with you. The depth of the pain is suffocating and bottomless without you every moment of every day.”

RELATED: Lisa Marie Presley’s Son Benjamin Keough Laid To Rest With Elvis At Graceland

She continued, “I will never be the same. Please wait for me my love, and hold my hand while I stay to continue to protect and raise your little sisters and to be here for Riley. I know you would want that. Happy Birthday my sweet sweet Boy. You were much too good for this world. 😞💔”

RELATED: Death Of Benjamin Keough, Son Of Lisa Marie Presley And Grandson of Elvis, Ruled A Suicide

Presley’s eldest daughter, actress Riley Keough, shared her own post.

For hers, Riley kept it simple, writing, “Happy Birthday beautiful angel ⛈❤️⛈.”

Benjamin Keough, Elvis Presley’s only grandson, died in July.

If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs help, resources are available. In case of an emergency, please call 911 for immediate help.

The Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention, Depression Hurts and Kids Help Phone 1-800-668-6868 all offer ways of getting help if you, or someone you know, may be suffering from mental health issues.