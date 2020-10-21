‘Flashdance’ TV Reboot In The Works

What a feeling!

That’s what fans of “Flashdance” should be saying after the news that the 1983 musical drama about a welder/stripper/aspiring ballerina (Jennifer Beals) is being rebooted as an upcoming television series.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the ViacomCBS-owned streaming service CBS All Access is being rebranded next year as Paramount+. As a result of that rebranding, the new service is looking at properties from Paramount (also under the same corporate umbrella) to reboot, with “Flashdance” the first to be announced.

Lyn Obst, who produced the original, will be exec producer of the new series, with Tracy McMillan (Amazon’s “Good Girls Revolt”) to write the script. Angela Robinson will direct the pilot, and will also serve as exec producer.

“The new take will revolve around a young Black woman with ballet dreams and a strip club reality who struggles to find her place in the world while navigating romance, money, art, friendship and how to love herself,” describes THR of the reboot.

Just as famous as the movie was the iconic “Flashdance” soundtrack, which sold more than 6 million albums in the U.S., spent 78 weeks on the charts and spawned the hit singles “Flashdance… What a Feeling” and “Maniac”.