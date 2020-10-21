Emma Roberts Jokes Her Mom Is ‘Famous’ For Prematurely Announcing Daughter’s Pregnancy On Instagram

Emma Roberts’ mom got into some hot water when she announced that her daughter was pregnant — without said daughter’s approval.

Roberts called in to SiriusXM’s “The Jess Cagle Show” on Wednesday to hype her new Netflix rom-com “Holidate”, but before she could do that hosts Jess Cagle and Julia Cunningham wanted to know about what took place with her mom — who made headlines for her social-media gaffe, and even more when her miffed daughter blocked her on Instagram.

“I told her, I was like, ‘Look, you know, they really want to talk about this on a talk show.’ And she was so horrified and now she’s like, ‘Oh my God.’ She’s like, ‘All my friends will not stop texting me.’ She’s like ‘One of my ex-boyfriends reached out to me.’ I’m like, ‘Mom, you’re famous again. Like, how is this happening? You were famous when you broke the news. Now you’re famous again.’ And she’s like, ‘I got so many more followers’ and I’m like, ‘You’re supposed to be private.’ And she’s, she’s an animal on Instagram,” Roberts declared of her mother, Kelly Cunningham.

“And also she’s really good at Instagram. I will say, like, I accidentally, almost liked one of her posts because I thought it was someone else. And then I had to unlike it, cause I saw it was her and I’m on strike, liking her stuff right now.”

After her mom’s Insta-gaffe, Roberts, 29, and boyfriend Garrett Hedlund, 35, confirmed they were expecting their first child.

After host Julia Cunningham pointed out that both she and “Scream Queens” co-star Billie Lourd are expectant mothers, and Lea Michele recently welcomed a baby, Roberts joked, “It’s pure witchcraft. I don’t know how else to explain it. It was not planned. Um, no, it’s just, it’s, it’s been really amazing to have support being pregnant during this time and to have it be, it was like people I’m so close to and it’s been amazing. And I mean, I just, we couldn’t have planned it better, honestly.”

Roberts also reminisced about her childhood experiences hanging out on movie sets with aunt Julia Roberts.

“When I was like younger and I got to be on my aunt’s sets, it was like summer camp. And it also was like, I got to stay up late and like eat Cheetos at craft service. It was like a kid’s dream,” she admitted.

“I know. I’m like, by the way, it’s still my favourite nights, getting to stay up late and eat Cheetos,” she added. “Um, but no, there are photos of me actually, like trying on my aunt’s outfits or her wardrobe from ‘Erin Brockovich’ at a very young age. And if you remember those outfits and there’s like Polaroids of me just in the wardrobe trailer, like putting on all the clothes. So I loved it.”