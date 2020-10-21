Matthew McCounaughey Reveals Why He’s Never Dated His Co-Stars

Matthew McConaughey paid a virtual visit on Wednesday to SiriusXM’s “The Howard Stern Show”, promoting his new memoir Greenlights.

During the conversation, McConaughey — who has been partnered onscreen with some of Hollywood’s most celebrated actresses — explained why he always refused the temptation to date one of his co-stars.

“I’ve always tried to keep it professional and the people I worked with, I must say, did it well,” he told host Howard Stern. “Maybe we had certain crushes on each other at certain times but we always just kept it professional.

Stern asked McConaughey if he ever felt any conflict between being a family man and a Hollywood idol, and he admitted he never felt that.

“I personalize Hollywood in my book. I write about her, ‘I want her, I don’t need her.’ She’s a moonlight tryst… A certain amount of fame is for rent,” he said.

“My wife and my family, in my mind, are non-negotiable. And so the non-negotiable things in my life, when I’ve watered their proverbial garden, that’s when my garden grew and I flourished and I became more me and felt more vital,” he added. “I’ve had trysts along my way in my own life. And some people can have them forever. And you can Peter Pan your way through the whole thing. Fine. Um, but it’s the non-negotiable things in my life. I’ve looked at those other things like, Oh, those are stops. Not a stage. The most important thing to me is my family.”

In his book, McConaughey details the contentious relationship he’s had with his mother throughout his entire life, and opened up about when he stopped speaking with her for eight years after discovering she’d been leaking private info about his life to the tabloids.

“I would have conversations and then all of a sudden — whoop — what we’d talk about would end up in the paper three days later,” he said. “I was like, ‘Mom, that was between us!’”

The line was crossed when he paid her a visit, only to find her taking a camera crew through his childhood home. Her explanation: “I didn’t think you’d find out.”

Thankfully, the mother-son relationship has improved a lot since then.

“I’ve forgiven her. It wasn’t her fault. I just had to make some boundaries,” he said. “It was tough for eight years, but we went through it and we’re on the other side of it. It’s good.”

In another part of the extensive interview, McConaughey also got into detail about how he expanded his characters in “The Wolf and Wall Street” and “Dazed and Confused” based off of one line in the scripts, and confirmed he was only high during one scene in “Dazed and Confused”.

McConaughey also revealed how he got into character legal thriller “A Time to Kill”, speculated about possibly reprising his character in a sequel, and joked about how he beat out pal Woody Harrelson for the coveted role.