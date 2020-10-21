Luke Combs Teams Up With Brooks & Dunn For ‘1, 2 Many’ Performance At CMT Music Awards

Luke Combs and Brooks & Dunn bring the party to the 2020 CMT Music Awards.

To kick off Wednesday night’s show, Combs was joined by the country legends to perform his drinking anthem “1, 2 Many”.

RELATED: Luke Combs Serenades The Audience With ‘Better Together’ At ACM Awards

“The countdown’s on when the first beer hits me — five, four, three, two, one too many,” belts Combs before shotgunning a beer on stage, handed to him by his performance partner Ronnie Dunn.

Combs leads the pack with three nominations at this year’s show, including Male Video of the Year for “Even Though I’m Leaving”, CMT Performance of the Year, and Video of the Year for his mega-hit “Beer Never Broke My Heart.”

“1, 2 Many” is a follow up to “Beer Never Broke My Heart”, which recently broke the first-week streaming record for a country song (11 million).

Fans can see the full list of winners here.