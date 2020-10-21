Sam Hunt Brings Energetic Performance Of ‘Hard To Forget’ To CMT Music Awards

Sam Hunt is all smiles on the CMT Music Awards stage.

During Wednesday night’s show, the country superstar performed his latest hit “Hard to Forget” from The Estate at Cherokee Dock in Lebanon, TN.

The night has just begun and @SamHuntMusic is already bringing the party to Nashville with his performance from The Estate at Cherokee Dock! pic.twitter.com/SiKOfdvHpq — CMT (@CMT) October 22, 2020

Wearing a bright yellow tee and dark jeans, Hunt belted out the lyrics while surrounded by his band in face masks.

“Hard to Forget” is featured on Hunt’s long-awaited sophomore album Southside, which also includes the down-home “Kinfolks” and his six-time platinum “Body Like a Back Road”.

The singer is up for three awards tonight, including Male Video of the Year, Collaborative Video of the Year, and Video of the Year.

See the full list of winners at the 2020 CMT Music Awards here.