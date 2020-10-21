Gwyneth Paltrow Applauds Daughter Apple’s ‘Sense Of Entitlement’ About Gender Equality

Gwyneth Paltrow is proud of her daughter’s progressive attitudes about gender.

In a recent interview with Adobe Max, the Goop founder was speaking with Adobe’s EVP and chief marketing officer Anne Lewnes when the conversation turned to her daughter, Apple, whom she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin.

“By the time my daughter is in the workforce, like those girls are not going to stand for it. When I see my daughter with her friends, they are so empowered. They have, and I mean this word in the best possible way, they have a sense of entitlement that’s beautiful,” she explained.

“It’s not spoiled, it’s like, ‘No, we are here for what the boys are gonna get too.’ I find it very uplifting and heartening that we all seem to be going in this direction together,” Paltrow added.

“I think we’re laying the groundwork for the change, I think the Me Too movement was a big part of that change, I think Black Lives Matter is part of that change, I think what we are saying collectively as a culture and as a society is ‘We are done with that paradigm of patriarchy of white men,’ and I think the patriarchy itself sort of feels like it’s cracking and is starting to embrace a much wider variety of voices and races and genders,” she continued.

