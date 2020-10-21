Maren Morris Performs Stripped-Down Version Of ‘To Hell And Back’ At CMT Music Awards

Maren Morris let her stunning vocals shine through at the 2020 CMT Music Awards.

During the annual fan-voted awards show, the singer delivered a stunning acoustic rendition of her latest single “To Hell and Back”.

Just seven months after giving birth to her son Hayes, Morris looked stunning in a plunging dress while performing the ballad from a rustic log cabin in Ashland City, TN.

“To Hell and Back” is the second single from Morris’ CMA Award-winning album Girl.

Luke Combs and Sam Hunt also performed during Wednesday night’s show.