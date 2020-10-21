Maren Morris Performs Stripped-Down Version Of ‘To Hell And Back’ At CMT Music Awards

Maren Morris let her stunning vocals shine through at the 2020 CMT Music Awards.
During the annual fan-voted awards show, the singer delivered a stunning acoustic rendition of her latest single “To Hell and Back”.
.@MarenMorris your voice gave us chills 🎤 🤯 #CMTawards pic.twitter.com/oCcgMTia3K
— CMT (@CMT) October 22, 2020
Just seven months after giving birth to her son Hayes, Morris looked stunning in a plunging dress while performing the ballad from a rustic log cabin in Ashland City, TN.
“To Hell and Back” is the second single from Morris’ CMA Award-winning album Girl.
Luke Combs and Sam Hunt also performed during Wednesday night’s show.
