Dan + Shay Perform Award-Winning ‘I Should Probably Go To Bed’ At CMT Music Awards

Dan + Shay have another award-winning hit on their hands.

After taking home Duo Video of the Year for “I Should Probably Go To Bed” at the 2020 CMT Music Awards, Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney performed the new track at The Estate At Cherokee Dock in Lebanon, TN.

Getty Images

Smyers opened the performance on the piano before Mooney delivered the first verse while laying on a real bed set beside end tables and other furniture.

While catching up with ET Canada about the new track, the duo admitted there was “a lot of pressure” following the magnitude of “10,000 Hours”, which just hit one billion streams.

“It becomes a lot more difficult to write songs,” Smyers said. “When we write, we owe it to our fans and everyone in radio to keep pushing the bar. We’ve built a Dan + Shay sound for seven or eight years now, we kinda got our thing so we know right away, like is this a Dan + Shay thing or no? Okay maybe we should pivot and change here.”

Luke Combs, Sam Hunt and Maren Morris also performed during Wednesday night’s show.

See the full list of winners from the 2020 CMT Music Awards here.